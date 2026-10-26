Samsung's Exynos 2700 outperforms Qualcomm's flagship chip by nearly 20 pc

Samsung Electronics' Exynos 2700 mobile processor has outperformed Qualcomm's flagship processor by nearly 20 per cent in an internal multicore CPU test, as per a report by The Korea Herald. 

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 12:52 IST
Samsung's Exynos 2700 outperforms Qualcomm's flagship chip by nearly 20 pc
Samsung logo (Photo/@SamsungKorea). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Samsung Electronics' Exynos 2700 mobile processor has outperformed Qualcomm's flagship processor by nearly 20 per cent in an internal multicore CPU test, as per a report by The Korea Herald. Notably, the development comes ahead of its expected debut in the Galaxy S27 series. The results were based on recent internal benchmark tests comparing the Exynos 2700 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, which powers Xiaomi's 18 Pro Max, it said, citing industry sources.

“Samsung Electronics' next-generation Exynos 2700 mobile processor scored nearly 20 percent higher than Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon chip in an internal multicore CPU test,” it said. In Geekbench 6.5 multicore CPU tests, Samsung's Exynos 2700 recorded a score of approximately 13,000, outperforming Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which scored around 11,000. The Exynos chipset also delivered nearly 15 per cent higher scores in Geekbench 7.0 multicore tests, it added.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has launched two variants of its latest flagship mobile processor: the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. The Extreme variant powers the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, while the standard version is used in the Xiaomi 18 Pro. Notably, Exynos 2700 scored 44 percent higher in Geekbench 6.5 multicore tests and 36 percent higher in Geekbench 7.0 against the standard Snapdragon chip.

Additionally, “The Samsung chip also outperformed Qualcomm's Extreme model in graphics tests, which measure capabilities important for gaming and video playback.” In tests measuring peak graphics performance under demanding gaming conditions using advanced graphics technologies, Samsung's Exynos 2700 reportedly outperformed Qualcomm's chipset by around 20 per cent. It also recorded approximately 5 per cent higher scores in a separate test assessing basic graphics processing capabilities in high-end 3D games.

Samsung's System LSI division designs the Exynos series of mobile processors, which power key computing and graphics functions in smartphones. The previous-generation Exynos 2600 is used in select Galaxy S26 models and the Galaxy Z Flip8. As per Korea Herald, the upcoming Exynos 2700 is expected to be manufactured using Samsung's second-generation 2-nanometre (nm) fabrication process, known as SF2P. “The chip is also expected to feature an upgraded heat path block, packaging technology designed to improve heat dissipation and performance,” it said. (ANI)

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