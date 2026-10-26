"Will work toward making India drug-free by 2029": BJP Chief Nitin Nabin backs anti-addiction campaign ahead of upcoming State polls

"Our govt is set to provide full support to the 'Drug-Free India' campaign that you have initiated. The Prime Minister has a track record of bringing the pledges he makes to successful fruition," Nitin Nabin stated.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 13:32 IST
"Will work toward making India drug-free by 2029": BJP Chief Nitin Nabin backs anti-addiction campaign ahead of upcoming State polls
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday pledged full Union government backing to nationwide anti-addiction initiatives, declaring that the Union Government is firmly committed to eradicating substance abuse from the country by 2029. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the Brahma Kumaris' Global Summit 2026 ("From Awakening to Action") at the Shantivan campus in Sirohi district, Rajasthan, Nabin highlighted the administration’s track record in fulfilling national policy commitments.

Addressing the assembly in the Diamond Hall, the BJP chief emphasised that national progress and youth empowerment are inextricably linked to the success of anti-addiction drives. "Our govt is set to provide full support to the 'Drug-Free India' campaign that you have initiated. The Prime Minister has a track record of bringing the pledges he makes to successful fruition," Nitin Nabin stated.

"Regarding this campaign against substance abuse, which was initiated by the Prime Minister, our Union Home Minister has also pledged that, through dedicated effort and firm resolve, we will work toward making India drug-free by 2029. If our youth and our young nation are to advance along the path of progress, we all must ensure the success of this anti-drug campaign. A young person who frees their life from substance abuse does not merely save themselves; they also safeguard the hopes of their family and the strength of the nation," he added. Nabin arrived earlier in the day at Dabok Airport in Udaipur, where he was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Cabinet Minister Babulal Kharadi, Udaipur Mayor Paras Singhvi, and BJP District President Gajpal Singh. Prior to departing for Sirohi-Abu Road, Nabin held organisational discussions with local leadership in the airport's VIP lounge.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who participated alongside Nabin in the Global Summit valedictory ceremony, posted on X, "Today, upon the arrival of the honorable National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri @NitinNabin ji, in Rajasthan, a warm welcome and felicitation were extended at Udaipur Airport. On this occasion, a meaningful discussion took place on various contemporary issues related to the comprehensive development of the state and organizational strengthening." The Rajasthan visit comes immediately after Nitin Nabin chaired a high-level strategy meeting at the party’s central headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, national IT and media wing representatives, and state office-bearers.

The discussions focused on the party’s electoral strategy for five states scheduled to go to the polls in early 2027, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The BJP aims to retain power in UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, which has been affected by ethnic violence, while seeking to expand its political footprint in Punjab, currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)

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