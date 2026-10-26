ILO and Chinese Business Groups Train Shanghai Firms on Overseas Labour Compliance

The programme examined practical ways for Chinese enterprises to align their operations with international labour standards, drawing on the Guide on Labour Compliance for Chinese Enterprises in Overseas Operations, jointly released by the ILO and CEC in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 26-10-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 16:34 IST
ILO and Chinese Business Groups Train Shanghai Firms on Overseas Labour Compliance
Representative image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
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The International Labour Organization (ILO), the China Enterprise Confederation (CEC) and the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation brought together more than 140 representatives in Shanghai on 20 October 2026 for training on labour compliance in overseas operations, responding to growing expectations for responsible business conduct across global supply chains.

The programme examined practical ways for Chinese enterprises to align their operations with international labour standards, drawing on the Guide on Labour Compliance for Chinese Enterprises in Overseas Operations, jointly released by the ILO and CEC in 2025.

Participants explored the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and emerging sustainability expectations, with guidance on incorporating labour standards and responsible business conduct into everyday management decisions and supply-chain processes.

Workers' rights support productivity and business resilience

Opening the event, Mikhail Pouchkin, Director of the ILO Country Office for China and Mongolia, highlighted the contribution Chinese enterprises make to employment, investment and economic development around the world, encouraging businesses to use that influence to advance decent work in host countries. He explained that respect for workers' rights, safe and healthy working conditions, and social dialogue are fundamental labour principles that also contribute to productivity and business resilience, connecting workplace protections with the ability of enterprises to sustain their operations.

Pouchkin identified CEC as an important link between international labour standards and enterprise practice, providing practical guidance and training on labour compliance, labour relations and responsible business conduct as Chinese companies expand internationally. He encouraged enterprises to support social and economic development in the countries where they operate and contribute to more sustainable, responsible and resilient global supply chains.

Overseas investment brings greater expectations for employers

Zhu Hongren, Executive Vice Chairman and Secretary General of CEC, said China's overseas investment continues to support job creation, infrastructure development and economic growth in host countries, bringing greater expectations from governments, business partners and other stakeholders about how enterprises conduct their operations. He explained that the training drew on the ILO's expertise, tools and international experience to help businesses translate labour standards and responsible business principles into effective management practices, building on the guidance and training provided through the CEC–ILO partnership.

Liu Jiaping, President of the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation, highlighted Shanghai enterprises' prominent role in China's international business engagement, noting that changing global trade and investment patterns have made labour compliance increasingly relevant to business continuity, supply-chain resilience, market access and corporate reputation. He stressed that employer organizations can help enterprises meet these demands through legal services, compliance assistance and dialogue between businesses and government.

Training connects labour standards with everyday management

The programme brought together representatives from the Shanghai Federation of Trade Unions, the Shanghai Enterprise Confederation, the Shanghai Entrepreneurs Association, district-level enterprise confederations and their member enterprises, alongside Shanghai Business Environment Experience Officers.

Labour relations and labour law experts also participated, together with environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability professionals from enterprises operating overseas, bringing different perspectives on the practical challenges of managing labour compliance.

Participants exchanged experiences and discussed ways to promote international labour standards within their operations, focusing on how these principles could become part of management systems and the processes businesses use to address sustainability across their supply chains.

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