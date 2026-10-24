Can WhatsApp AI Help Small Businesses Thrive? ILO’s SABY Pilot Puts Everyday Advice to the Test

The International Labour Organization's SABY business adviser could change how small traders access guidance on everyday commercial decisions, bringing support into WhatsApp conversations. Built on its Start and Improve Your Business programme, the tool addresses a familiar problem: entrepreneurs often need advice when pricing goods, negotiating with customers or balancing expenses, long after formal training ends. Its significance extends beyond business convenience. Better decisions could strengthen local supply chains and customer service, while giving policymakers another way to support enterprise development. However, these potential benefits require careful evaluation.

From Everyday Questions to Stronger Trading Decisions

SABY, short for SIYB AI Buddy for You, draws on ILO entrepreneurship materials. Initially piloted primarily in Kenya, it subsequently attracted users elsewhere in Africa. Entrepreneurs can interact through text, voice notes and photographs, making business advice accessible through a familiar channel.

For traders operating with narrow margins, the practical opportunity lies in improving routine decisions. A retailer who overlooks transport charges, damaged stock or customer credit may appear profitable while steadily losing money. Guided conversations could help identify these omissions and encourage more consistent costing.

Record keeping offers another potential gain. Separating sales revenue from household spending can help owners understand how much working capital remains available. Better records may also support discussions with suppliers or lenders, although they do not guarantee financing.

The ILO describes a Kenyan petrol-station administrator using SABY to develop a ledger reconciling sales, payments and expenses. This illustrates an application; it does not establish that the tool increases profits across businesses.

Business associations could help traders assess suggestions against local prices, customer habits and supply conditions. Their involvement would also create opportunities to share lessons from mistakes, reducing the chance that individual entrepreneurs repeatedly encounter the same avoidable problems.

Consumers Could Gain Through More Reliable Businesses

Consumers are unlikely to experience SABY directly, but they could benefit if participating businesses become better managed. More accurate stock planning could reduce shortages, while clearer quotations and payment terms could make transactions easier to understand.

These effects remain possibilities. Improved efficiency does not automatically produce lower prices: traders may retain savings to rebuild margins, repay debt or invest. Competitive conditions will influence whether customers receive cheaper goods, better service or neither.

Marketing advice also needs scrutiny. Helping a trader explain a product clearly can support informed purchasing. Encouraging exaggerated claims, unsuitable promotions or promises that exceed delivery capacity could damage consumer trust.

For food sellers, cosmetics suppliers and other businesses handling sensitive products, commercial guidance should encourage verification of quality and certification requirements. A persuasive sales message cannot establish that a product is safe or compliant.

Consumer protection therefore belongs within the design of entrepreneurship support. Advice should help businesses communicate honestly, document commitments and respond fairly when transactions go wrong. These practices could strengthen repeat business while reducing disputes.

Policymakers Face a Test of Access and Accountability

The ILO says work in Jordan is adapting SABY to local services, regulatory requirements and formalization pathways. It also identifies the need for reliable, current information and referral to qualified advisers.

For policymakers, localization should mean more than translating responses. Business registration procedures, employment obligations and support schemes require maintained information and clear institutional responsibility. Outdated guidance could lead entrepreneurs to make costly mistakes.

Access deserves equal attention. WhatsApp may simplify participation for existing users, but smartphone ownership, connectivity, literacy and language can still determine who benefits. Governments should assess whether rural traders and disadvantaged entrepreneurs can use the service effectively.

Privacy is another practical concern. Business conversations may contain sales figures, supplier information or employee details. Programme managers should explain how information is handled and encourage users to avoid sharing unnecessary personal data.

Public agencies could connect AI assistance with training centres and business associations. Such partnerships would provide human escalation when a question requires judgement, verification or intervention.

Measure Business Outcomes Before Scaling the Promise

By July 2026, the ILO reported that 838 entrepreneurs had used SABY, exchanging more than 64,000 messages. Its September assessment nevertheless described the service as a pilot requiring further testing.

Usage demonstrates engagement; it cannot establish economic impact. Evaluation should examine whether users improve records, manage cash more effectively, retain customers or sustain their businesses. Comparisons with similar entrepreneurs receiving conventional support would help assess SABY's contribution.

Employment outcomes matter too. Business growth should be assessed alongside wages, working conditions and responsible hiring. Advice that improves margins while overlooking workers would fall short of the initiative's development purpose.

For traders, SABY offers a potentially useful source of continuing guidance. For consumers, benefits depend on better business practices. For policymakers, the task is to build reliable support around the technology and establish whether it delivers measurable public value.