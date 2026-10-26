easyJet partners with SpaceX to launch inflight Starlink Wi-Fi across fleet from 2027

One of Europe’s largest airlines, easyJet, will introduce inflight internet connectivity across its aircraft fleet for the first time by partnering with satellite operator Starlink, with installation set to commence in the first half of 2027. According to easyJet, the airline expects the connectivity rollout to conclude across its Airbus A320, A320neo, and A321neo fleet by early 2028. The initiative aims to enhance the travel experience for the carrier's 100 million annual passengers by enabling web browsing, streaming, and online gaming on personal devices while in flight, alongside access to flight updates, local destination guides, and seat-based menu ordering.

easyJet Chief Executive Officer Kenton Jarvis called the technology upgrade an effort to align passenger expectations with modern travel standards. "In an increasingly digital world, staying connected matters more than ever to many of our customers, whether that’s holidaymakers looking to unwind with inflight entertainment, or our business customers keeping up to speed with what’s happening on the ground," Jarvis said.

He noted that the commercial partnership supports the airline's broader operational objectives across both consumer segments. "Innovation is in easyJet’s DNA and partnering with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet connectivity onboard for the first time will not only further enhance the experience we provide millions of customers, but means we are offering more of the options both business and leisure travellers want when they choose who they fly with. Giving customers the opportunity to get online in the air will mean even greater choice and convenience when you fly with easyJet. Ultimately, it’s yet another way we’re making travel easy," Jarvis said.

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell highlighted the service scope of the joint venture. "We’re proud to bring Starlink onboard easyJet and transform the way their customers stay connected throughout their travels," Shotwell said. "Fast, reliable connectivity from take-off to landing means people can work, stream, or stay in touch without interruption.”

With this deployment, easyJet joins a roster of international carriers that have adopted Starlink connectivity, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and British Airways. Earlier, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday (local time) said that the Ukrainian military violated Starlink's terms of service and was using it for offensive drone strikes to "kill people".

In a post on X, Musk said that this "loophole" was closed last week. He also said Starlink was also crucial to preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war. "Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine's military violated Starlink's terms of service and used it for offensive drone strikes to kill people. That loophole was closed last week," he wrote on X. (ANI)