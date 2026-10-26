Musk says SpaceX raised $40 bn in debt, warns of AI cloud shakeout

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has warned that more than 200 specialised artificial intelligence (AI) cloud companies could face widespread business failures and consolidation as debt financing becomes increasingly difficult for firms that depend heavily on AI data centres for revenue. In a post on social media platform X, Musk said lenders had become reluctant to provide funding to companies without substantial revenue from businesses outside AI data centres, highlighting growing financing challenges for the capital-intensive AI infrastructure industry.

"As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn’t have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers," Musk said. He contrasted this situation with SpaceX's ability to secure USD 40 billion in debt financing for graphics processing units (GPUs), the powerful chips used to run AI systems.

"SpaceX closed $40B of debt for GPUs, but we’re investment grade and have Starlink & launch revenue," he said, pointing to the company's credit standing and income from satellite internet services and rocket launches as factors supporting its access to funding. Musk predicted that the financing difficulties would trigger a major shakeout among specialised cloud computing providers, commonly known as neoclouds. These companies provide computing capacity, including access to GPUs, to businesses developing and operating AI systems.

Building AI data centres and acquiring advanced chips require substantial capital. Companies that rely heavily on borrowing and revenue from AI infrastructure could face greater financial pressure if lenders become more cautious about extending credit. "That means the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation. Some will make it through, but not many," Musk said.

His comments point to a potential divide in the AI infrastructure market between companies with diversified revenue sources and those whose businesses depend largely on demand for AI computing capacity. While SpaceX has secured financing for its GPU purchases, Musk expects many neocloud providers to struggle to obtain similar funding. (ANI)