Anthropic releases IPO filing, plans Nasdaq listing under 'ANT' ticker

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, filed for a US initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, marking a major step towards its stock market debut and bringing one of Silicon Valley's leading artificial intelligence companies closer to Wall Street investors. According to the company's announcement on Monday, Anthropic intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ANT".

The filing did not disclose the proposed share price, the number of shares to be offered or the company's overall valuation. These details will be determined following a roadshow involving Anthropic, prospective investors and its bankers. The filing follows Anthropic's confidential submission of a draft registration statement to the SEC in June 2026, as the company moves towards becoming publicly traded.

The proposed listing comes amid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies and the substantial capital requirements associated with developing advanced AI models and computing infrastructure. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC have been named as contacts for obtaining copies of the preliminary prospectus when available, according to the company's official announcement.

Anthropic stated that the registration statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. Consequently, the securities cannot be sold, and offers to purchase them cannot be accepted until the registration statement becomes effective.

The filing also comes as major AI developers face increasing scrutiny over the financial sustainability of their businesses, with significant investments required for computing infrastructure, model development and expansion. The filing highlighted a sharp increase in the company's revenue, stating that it “grew 1,368% year over year for the three months ended June 30, 2026.”

According to the IPO filing, Anthropic reported revenue of USD 16.29 billion during the first six months of 2026, compared with approximately USD 1.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, reflecting a sharp increase in demand for its artificial intelligence services. However, the company recorded a net loss of approximately USD 80.75 billion during the period, compared with around USD 13 billion a year earlier. The filing indicated that a substantial portion of the loss was attributable to non-cash accounting charges related to changes in the fair value of financing instruments, while its operating loss stood at approximately USD 693 million.

The company also reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately USD 112.4 billion and short-term investments of USD 19.3 billion as of June 30, 2026. The proposed IPO could become one of the largest public offerings in history, although the company has not officially disclosed its fundraising target, proposed valuation or listing date.

Anthropic's stock market debut would provide public market investors an opportunity to gain direct exposure to one of the leading developers of advanced generative AI models. (ANI)