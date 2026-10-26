Pope Leo's trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru to go ahead, Vatican says

Pope ​Leo's trip to Uruguay, Argentina and ​Peru will go ahead, ‌the Vatican ​said on Monday, indicating that Leo's recovery from lung cancer surgery was on track and that he ‌was fit enough to make the November 6-17 journey. The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering from an October 13 surgery in which doctors removed the lower lobe of his ‌right lung and diagnosed him with lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung ‌cancer.

"The Holy Father’s recovery after the surgery continues, and the latest medical examinations attest to his good health and favorable clinical condition," the Vatican said in a statement, citing Leo's personal ⁠physician ​Luigi Carbone.

"Based on ⁠his current clinical status, as well as the instrumental and laboratory tests performed, there are no contraindications ⁠that would prevent him from undertaking his upcoming apostolic journey," the statement said.

Leo's South ​America tour is set to be one of the most intense foreign ⁠trips taken by a Catholic leader in decades. The pope is scheduled to travel some ⁠31,000 ​km (19,300 miles) over the 10-city tour and give 36 speeches. The Vatican said the trip would proceed with no changes to the previously published agenda.

Leo ⁠is returning to his duties gradually. On Sunday he addressed the faithful in St ⁠Peter's Square, but ⁠on doctor's advice he has cancelled a day visit to the central Italian town of Assisi, which had been scheduled ‌for Tuesday.