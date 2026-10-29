Romell Group Launches Romell Espalier, ~1-Acre Gated Community in the Heart of Vile Parle East

Romell Group, a Mumbai-based residential real estate developer with a 30-year legacy, has announced the launch of Romell Espalier in Vile Parle East.  Spread across approximately one acre; the gated community is built around the theme Re Rooted

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 13:06 IST
Romell Group Launches Romell Espalier, ~1-Acre Gated Community in the Heart of Vile Parle East
Featuring one of the largest layouts and the tallest tower in the vicinity, Romell Espalier invites Vile Parle to be "Re-Rooted". Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Romell Group, a Mumbai-based residential real estate developer with a 30-year legacy, has announced the launch of Romell Espalier in Vile Parle East.  Spread across approximately one acre; the gated community is built around the theme Re Rooted: Life. Location. Landscape.

Bringing Vile Parle Home Again Vile Parle has always been one of Mumbai's most cherished neighborhoods. Generations grew here in spacious homes, surrounded by open spaces and a close-knit community.

Today, however, homebuyers in the area struggle to find what they have sought for years:  larger homes, ample parking, spacious layouts, and thoughtfully designed lifestyle amenities. Much of the available housing offers compact layouts and limited parking. Romell Espalier is the Romell Group's response to these evolving aspirations. True to its theme, Re-Rooted, the project lets families stay rooted in the neighborhood they grew up in, while giving them the space and lifestyle they deserve.

An Ecosystem, Not Just a Tower Romell Espalier is designed as a complete living ecosystem rather than a standalone building. Key highlights include:

-  Approximately 1 acre of gated community in the heart of Vile Parle East •  One of the largest layouts in the neighborhood, with spacious, well-planned homes  •  The tallest tower in the vicinity, offering open views across the area  •  Ample parking for residents -  Thoughtfully designed lifestyle amenities for every generation of the family

From the Founder Speaking on the launch, Mr. Domnic Romell, Founder, Romell Group, said, "Many of us remember a Vile Parle of large homes and open spaces. Over the years, that has become hard to find. With Romell Espalier, we want to give families the chance to re-root in the neighborhood they love, without compromising space or lifestyle. It is a community built for the way Vile Parle wants to live today."

About Romell Group 30 Years of Enduring Legacy | 65+ Landmark Projects | 3,500+ Happy Families | 3 million Sq. Ft. Under Development

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Romell Group is one of Mumbai's most trusted residential developers. Founded by Mr. Jude Romell & Mr. Dominic Romell, the Group is renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Romell Group is known in the market for on-time possession and a track record of delivering homes ahead of schedule. It is a promise the Group stands by: Think OC, Think Romell.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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