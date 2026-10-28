US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

​The ​US military ‌has spent over $47 ​billion so far to ‌prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25% higher than ‌the Defense Department's estimate in ‌July, according to Pentagon data reviewed by Reuters.

The bulk of ⁠the ​war's ⁠operational costs included more than $29 ⁠billion to replace expended ​munitions and more than $6 billion to ⁠replace military equipment. The figures ⁠did ​not clearly include a cost estimate to ⁠repair damage to US bases sustained ⁠by ⁠Iranian missile and drone attacks.