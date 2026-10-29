Uganda Wants Power for 85% of Its Population by 2030: Can $17.7 Billion Deliver?

Uganda is moving towards an ambitious expansion of its energy sector, but the success of its strategy will depend on more than generating electricity or securing investment pledges. With $17.7 billion in planned investments, substantial private financing requirements and ambitious access targets, the country faces a defining challenge: converting an expansive energy agenda into functioning infrastructure and reliable services.

The Uganda National Energy Compact, launched by the African Development Bank Group and Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in Kampala, establishes a framework for electricity access, clean cooking, generation capacity and regional power exports. The initiative forms part of Mission 300, the African Development Bank and World Bank's joint programme to connect 300 million additional Africans to energy by 2030.

Uganda aims to achieve 85% electricity access and 50% clean cooking access by 2030, while developing 2,712 mini-grids and expanding its position in regional electricity markets. These commitments reveal a strategy extending beyond infrastructure construction towards a broader restructuring of how energy projects are financed, coordinated and delivered.

An energy expansion built on two different timelines

Uganda's energy strategy combines immediate access objectives with infrastructure investments whose benefits may emerge after 2030. This distinction became central during the 11th Africa Energy Market Place, held in Kampala, where government officials, regulators, utilities, development partners and investors examined the projects required to implement the compact.

Participants separated priority investments into two categories. Category A projects are expected to become operational by the end of 2030, while Category B projects must reach financial close within the same period. The classification recognises that obtaining financing and delivering operational infrastructure represent different stages of development.

The compact targets approximately 2,500 megawatts of operational capacity by 2030, alongside another 5,800 MW reaching financial close for commissioning after that deadline. Consequently, a considerable portion of Uganda's proposed generating infrastructure belongs to a longer investment horizon rather than the immediate expansion programme.

This approach connects Mission 300's 2030 objectives with Uganda's Vision 2040, creating a framework for pursuing electricity access while preparing subsequent capacity expansion. However, the distinction also creates separate accountability tests: completed infrastructure must be measured against operational targets, while future projects require scrutiny of financing and development milestones.

Mini-grids represent another component of the access strategy. The target of 2,712 systems indicates the importance assigned to decentralised electricity provision, although their eventual contribution will depend on implementation arrangements, geographic coverage and the ability to translate infrastructure deployment into actual connections.

Regional electricity exports introduce an additional dimension. Uganda intends to export between 500 and 650 MW by 2030, placing domestic electricity expansion alongside ambitions for cross-border power trade. How these objectives will be coordinated remains an important question, particularly because the compact's announced targets do not specify future allocation arrangements.

Private investment becomes the central financing test

The most consequential feature of Uganda's programme may be its financing structure. Of the $17.7 billion targeted for investment, $9.4 billion is expected from private capital, making private financing responsible for slightly more than half of the overall investment ambition.

Such dependence places significant weight on the conditions under which investors can finance projects. At the Kampala consultations, participants identified priority investments, developed a Uganda Energy Access Investment Brief and outlined policy and regulatory reform recommendations accompanied by implementation timelines.

Wale Shonibare, the African Development Bank Group's Director for Energy Financial Solutions, Policy and Regulation, emphasised reforms, financing instruments and institutional clarity as conditions for attracting private investment. His remarks reflected the Bank's emphasis on creating an environment in which investors can make commitments.

The inclusion of the Electricity Regulatory Authority, utility executives and private investors in the consultations reflects the institutional coordination required for implementation. Regulatory decisions, investment agreements and utility operations will need to develop alongside infrastructure projects rather than functioning as separate processes.

Uganda's ambitions also span multiple government portfolios. Ministers responsible for energy, finance, agriculture, science and technology, and water and environment participated in an interministerial discussion supporting the compact, indicating an attempt to align energy priorities across government.

For investors, the eventual test will involve the progression of projects through financing and implementation. For households, the more immediate question concerns whether expanded capacity and decentralised systems produce tangible improvements in electricity availability and clean cooking access.

Accountability will determine whether the compact delivers

Uganda's decision to establish a Compact Delivery and Monitoring Unit within the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development gives the programme a designated mechanism for coordination and oversight. Its proposed role is particularly significant because the compact brings together investments operating across different institutions, technologies and completion schedules.

The unit's first semi-annual progress report is scheduled for December 2026, creating an early opportunity to assess whether the commitments emerging from Kampala are developing into measurable implementation steps. Project readiness, financing progress and regulatory reform schedules will be important indicators.

Overall, Uganda's energy compact represents an ambitious coordination exercise rather than a completed financing or infrastructure achievement. Its key challenge is aligning investment mobilisation, institutional responsibilities and construction schedules with access targets that must produce measurable results before 2030.

The December reporting milestone will provide the first scheduled indication of whether this coordination framework is translating into delivery. Beyond that, Uganda's progress will be judged less by the scale of its planned investments than by the projects completed, connections established and energy services made available to its population.