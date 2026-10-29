From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

Australia's rapid expansion of solar energy is creating an unexpected environmental and economic challenge, with millions of ageing solar panels threatening to become a major waste crisis. A 2026 research report prepared by RAND Australia, RMIT University, the University of New South Wales, the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, New York University, Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha and Universidad de Murcia warns that the country could accumulate approximately 1.1 million tonnes of solar photovoltaic waste by 2035. Supported by the Australian Commonwealth Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the study reveals that better recycling and reuse policies could transform this growing problem into a billion-dollar opportunity for manufacturing, employment, critical mineral recovery and energy security.

Australia's Solar Boom Is Creating a Million-Tonne Waste Challenge

Australia has installed more than 40.6 gigawatts of solar capacity across over four million systems, making it the world's leader in solar deployment per person. However, the rapid growth of solar installations has created a new challenge as older panels approach retirement.

The country currently generates approximately 40,000 tonnes of discarded solar panels annually. Researchers predict that this could exceed 100,000 tonnes per year by the early 2030s, with cumulative waste reaching around 1.1 million tonnes by 2035. The total could double or triple by 2050.

The report identifies 2025 to 2030 as a critical period for developing recycling facilities, national regulations and markets for second-hand panels. Equipment installed during the solar expansion between 2018 and 2024 is expected to contribute to a major wave of decommissioning beginning around 2030.

Without immediate action, Australia risks sending valuable materials to landfills, increasing environmental damage and losing economic opportunities created by its clean-energy transition.

Discarded Solar Panels Could Unlock a Billion-Dollar Industry

The research estimates that retired solar panels could contain more than $1 billion worth of recoverable materials by 2035, including silver, silicon, copper and aluminium. These materials are essential for manufacturing solar equipment, batteries, electricity networks and advanced technologies.

Recovering them domestically could reduce Australia's dependence on imported products and strengthen its manufacturing sector.

China currently controls more than 80% of major solar manufacturing stages, leaving Australia vulnerable to international supply disruptions. Researchers estimate that between 2041 and 2050, recovered solar materials could supply more than 60% of the silver, over 30% of the silicon and more than 20% of the copper and aluminium required for domestic manufacturing.

However, recycling remains expensive compared with disposal. Processing one solar panel costs approximately $28, while sending it to landfill costs only $4 to $5. This difference encourages cheaper disposal rather than responsible material recovery.

Existing recycling facilities also lack sufficient capacity and advanced technology to recover high-value minerals efficiently. Researchers argue that government support, recycling standards and producer responsibility are necessary to make the industry commercially attractive.

Reusing Old Panels Could Save Resources and Create More Jobs

One of the report's most important findings is that many discarded solar panels still have years of useful life remaining.

Approximately 45% to 65% of decommissioned panels are suitable for reuse or refurbishment. Many are removed after just 12 years, despite being designed to operate for 20 to 25 years.

The study estimates that a reused panel retains 133 times more economic value than a recycled panel because it continues producing electricity. Reinstalling suitable panels could increase Australia's total solar capacity by as much as 17% by 2035.

Researchers examined three possible waste-management scenarios. Under current conditions, approximately 55% of retired panels could enter landfills, stockpiles or other noncircular pathways by 2040.

With stronger reuse and recycling policies, that proportion could fall to 15%, preventing more than 418,000 tonnes of waste from entering noncircular disposal streams.

The economic benefits could extend to employment. Recycling generates approximately 9.2 jobs per 10,000 tonnes processed, compared with 2.8 jobs through landfilling. Circular solar systems could also reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with solar technologies by an estimated 30% to 50%.

Government Reforms Could Decide Australia's Clean-Energy Future

The research suggests that Australia already has much of the technology needed to establish commercially viable recycling operations.

A facility processing 2,500 tonnes of solar waste annually would require approximately $7.5 million in investment, with an estimated payback period of 7.2 to 8 years under the study's assumptions.

In January 2026, the Australian government announced a $24.7 million National Solar Panel Recycling Pilot to collect up to 250,000 panels from 100 sites. However, the project remained suspended as of July 2026 because of a procurement complaint.

Researchers recommend establishing national solar recycling regulations by mid-2027, including mandatory product stewardship, recycling standards and protections for certified second-hand panels.

They also propose funding at least three commercial-scale recycling and reuse facilities in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales by 2028, supported by a national certification system and digital marketplace.

For businesses, these reforms could create opportunities in recycling, refurbishment and manufacturing. Consumers could gain access to reliable second-hand panels, while policymakers could strengthen resource security and reduce environmental risks.

Australia's solar leadership will remain incomplete without effective management of ageing equipment. Timely investment and regulation could transform a growing waste problem into a major opportunity for industrial development, employment and a more sustainable clean-energy economy.