Govt bans export of specified lithium-ion battery waste and scrap with immediate effect

The government has prohibited the export of a specified category of battery waste and scrap, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 11:13 IST
Govt bans export of specified lithium-ion battery waste and scrap with immediate effect
Battery cells for recycling. (Photo-Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI

The government has prohibited the export of a specified category of battery waste and scrap, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The notification changes the export policy for waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators, including spent batteries, under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 from 'Free' to 'Prohibited'. The restriction will remain in force until further orders.

The decision covers unsorted battery waste and scrap that does not contain lead, cadmium or mercury. The notification identifies this category as lithium-ion battery black mass. "The export policy of Waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators - Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass) under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect, until further orders," the notification stated.

Under the earlier policy, the export of the specified category of battery waste and scrap was permitted under the 'Free' category. With the latest amendment, exporters will no longer be allowed to export the material under this category. The revised policy specifically applies to the category of unsorted battery waste and scrap described in the notification. It does not state a blanket prohibition on the export of every type of battery or battery-related material.

Black mass is a powder-like material produced when used lithium-ion batteries are dismantled, crushed and processed. It contains valuable materials such as lithium, used in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones and energy storage systems. Cobalt and nickel are important materials used in certain battery chemistries. Manganese and graphite, also used in battery manufacturing and related applications.

Through further chemical processing, particularly hydrometallurgy, recyclers can recover these materials and convert them into compounds that can be used in battery manufacturing. The notification, issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Department of Commerce, said the Central Government had taken the decision by exercising its powers under Section 3 read with Section 5 of the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992, as amended, along with the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale-Ups

EIB-Led Alliance Lines Up Over €10 Billion to Help European Tech Firms Scale...

Global
3
Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal possible

Russia, Ukraine to meet for US-backed talks after Trump says broad deal poss...

Global
4
Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Tennis-Sabalenka, Andreeva make winning starts at WTA Finals

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026