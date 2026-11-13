Armenia Faces a Triple Economic Test as Inflation, Fiscal Pressures and Climate Risks Converge

Armenia is approaching a more demanding phase of economic management, where maintaining strong growth is no longer sufficient to guarantee stability. With inflation exceeding its target, external risks intensifying and climate-related vulnerabilities entering the economic policy agenda, the country's latest agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) places fiscal discipline, financial resilience and structural reform at the centre of its economic outlook.

An IMF mission led by Alexander Tieman reached a staff-level agreement with Armenian authorities following discussions in Yerevan from September 16 to 29, 2026. The agreement covers the second review of Armenia's three-year Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and a proposed concurrent Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The agreement requires approval from the IMF Executive Board, scheduled for December 2026. Approval of the SBA review would unlock an additional $25 million, bringing cumulative access under the arrangement to approximately $75 million. The proposed RSF would provide access to as much as $262 million over two years, conditional on four successful reviews. Together, the arrangements connect immediate macroeconomic stability with longer-term efforts to strengthen Armenia's capacity to withstand external and climate-related shocks.

Strong Growth Is No Longer Enough to Contain Economic Pressures

Armenia's economy continues to expand at a relatively strong pace, although the acceleration recorded in 2025 is easing. The IMF projects real GDP growth of 5.5 percent in 2026, down from 7.1 percent the previous year. Medium-term growth is expected to moderate towards 5 percent, indicating continued economic expansion alongside a gradual adjustment from earlier growth levels.

The more difficult challenge lies in controlling inflation without undermining economic momentum. Consumer price inflation is projected to reach 4.8 percent by the end of 2026, exceeding the Central Bank of Armenia's 3 percent target. Strong domestic demand is sustaining price pressures, while higher logistics costs and commodity prices associated with the Middle East conflict have added an external dimension to inflation.

These pressures create a complicated monetary environment. Strong economic activity supports production and spending, but persistent inflation requires tighter financial conditions. Meanwhile, the external sources of price increases cannot be directly resolved through domestic interest-rate decisions. The central bank must therefore respond to inflation while accounting for risks that extend beyond Armenia's economic policy framework.

The authorities have already moved towards greater monetary restraint. The central bank increased its policy rate by a cumulative 50 basis points across September and November, measures welcomed by the IMF. Continued monitoring of inflation expectations and economic conditions will determine whether further adjustments become necessary to bring inflation closer to the official target.

Armenia's external accounts also reveal a more complex economic picture. The current account deficit is projected to narrow slightly to 8.5 percent of GDP, supported by production at a new gold mine. Nevertheless, the size of the deficit indicates that the country's external position remains an important consideration even as domestic economic performance stays relatively strong.

International reserves offer an additional source of protection. Strong capital inflows have allowed the central bank to increase its reserves through foreign exchange purchases. The banking system remains profitable and maintains strong liquidity and capital buffers, providing financial safeguards against potential instability. However, these strengths operate within an economy still exposed to geopolitical disruption and changing external conditions.

Fiscal Consolidation Tests Armenia's Spending Priorities

Armenia's fiscal position has remained comparatively resilient despite rising expenditure commitments. The IMF projects a fiscal deficit of 4 percent of GDP in 2026, an outcome expected to outperform the budget even with higher spending on health insurance and pensions. Central government debt remains just below 50 percent of GDP, providing an important reference point for the government's consolidation strategy.

The draft 2027 budget seeks to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.4 percent of GDP, broadly consistent with Armenia's Medium Term Expenditure Framework. The planned reduction reflects a commitment to gradual consolidation rather than an abrupt tightening of public finances. Achieving this trajectory requires the authorities to manage competing demands for expenditure while strengthening their revenue position.

The central tension concerns how Armenia can maintain priority spending while reducing fiscal imbalances. Higher health insurance and pension expenditure accompanies the government's commitment to fiscal discipline. The adjustment depends on the quality of revenue administration, expenditure prioritisation and the efficiency with which public resources are allocated.

The authorities intend to broaden the value-added tax base and strengthen revenue administration as part of their fiscal strategy. These measures aim to reinforce government revenues while supporting medium-term consolidation. The IMF has also emphasised continued improvements in public financial management and public investment management to sustain the broader fiscal effort.

Public investment management occupies an important position because fiscal restraint must coexist with the government's development ambitions. Improving the selection and management of investments can strengthen the effectiveness of public spending without relying solely on changes in expenditure levels. Such reforms are particularly relevant as Armenia pursues economic competitiveness, human capital development and greater resilience to external shocks.

The fiscal outlook consequently depends on more than headline deficit targets. Revenue measures, expenditure priorities and investment management must reinforce one another for consolidation to remain consistent with wider policy objectives. Progress towards the 2027 deficit target will provide an indication of how effectively the authorities can maintain this balance.

Climate Resilience Moves Into the Heart of Economic Reform

The proposed Resilience and Sustainability Facility introduces a distinct dimension to Armenia's IMF-supported economic programme. While the Stand-By Arrangement concentrates on macroeconomic stability and structural reforms, the RSF would address vulnerabilities linked to natural disasters, climate-related shocks and energy security. Its inclusion broadens the country's economic reform agenda beyond conventional fiscal and monetary management.

The proposed facility would provide access to approximately $262 million, subject to successful completion of four reviews over two years. Financing would therefore remain conditional on progress under the agreed programme rather than becoming available through a single approval. This structure connects potential financial access with continued implementation of resilience-related policy measures.

The reform priorities include stronger fiscal risk analysis, improved public investment management and better governance of water and electricity resources. Climate-related data governance and disclosures also feature prominently. These areas connect environmental vulnerability with the government's broader responsibility for managing financial risks, public resources and essential economic systems.

Energy security represents another vital component of the proposed programme. The IMF identifies stronger management of electricity resources as part of Armenia's effort to reduce vulnerabilities associated with climate shocks. Water resource management receives similar attention, placing essential infrastructure and resource governance within the country's economic resilience strategy.

Improved climate-related information could also support Armenia's access to additional climate financing. Better data governance and disclosure are intended to strengthen the information available for assessing climate-related risks. However, the potential mobilisation of financing remains an objective rather than a confirmed outcome of the proposed reforms.

The RSF also establishes an important distinction between financing commitments and policy results. Approval would create access to conditional resources, but lasting improvements in resilience would depend on the implementation of measures covering public investment, resource management and institutional capacity. The programme's successive reviews would provide opportunities to assess that progress.

Geopolitical Risks Threaten to Complicate the Next Phase

Armenia's economic outlook remains closely connected to developments beyond its borders. The IMF identifies the challenging geopolitical environment as a principal source of downside risk, particularly through the Middle East conflict. Higher commodity prices and logistics costs are already contributing to inflation, while continued instability could negatively affect exports.

External uncertainty creates competing pressures for economic policymakers. Inflation requires vigilance from the central bank, while the government is pursuing fiscal consolidation and maintaining priority expenditure commitments. A deterioration in external conditions could complicate these objectives simultaneously, increasing the importance of reserves, financial buffers and disciplined economic management.

The outlook is not exclusively negative. The IMF identifies further opening of borders as a potential source of additional trade and investment opportunities. Such developments could improve Armenia's economic prospects, although their scale and timing remain uncertain. The assessment presents geopolitical conditions as a source of both possible disruption and future economic opportunity.

Financial stability measures form another element of Armenia's response to uncertainty. The central bank is increasing banks' countercyclical capital buffer from 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent in two stages. Alongside stronger supervision and continued reserve accumulation, the measure is intended to reinforce the banking system's ability to withstand adverse financial developments.

Structural reforms will remain important as growth settles towards its projected medium-term pace. Armenia's government programme prioritises human capital, competitiveness, innovation and a knowledge-based economy, alongside efforts to improve the business environment and statistical systems. The SBA supports these priorities, while the proposed RSF extends the programme towards energy security and climate resilience.

The next decisive step is the IMF Executive Board's consideration of the agreement in December 2026. Approval would determine access to additional SBA resources and the proposed RSF financing framework. Subsequent reviews, inflation developments, fiscal performance and progress on resource governance will indicate whether Armenia can translate its current economic strength into more durable stability amid an uncertain external environment.