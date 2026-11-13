Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

Ethiopia's Economic Recovery Gains Momentum Despite Growing Risks

Ethiopia's economic recovery was supported by industrial expansion of 13%, manufacturing growth of 10.3% and agricultural growth of 7.3%. Mining recorded exceptional growth, reflecting improvements in licensing, investment incentives and efforts to formalize production. Services also expanded as economic activity improved. However, Ethiopia remains a low-income economy, with gross national income per capita of approximately $1,144. Limited industrial diversification, inadequate infrastructure and low productivity continue to restrict employment opportunities.

Economic reforms introduced under the Home-Grown Economic Reform 2.0 programme have helped stabilize the economy. Exchange-rate liberalization, tighter monetary policy and improved financial management contributed to declining inflation, which fell from 26.6% in 2023/24 to approximately 15.8% in 2024/25. Export earnings increased by 119%, supported by gold, coffee, electricity and livestock. The current account deficit narrowed from 2.9% of GDP to 0.2%, while the fiscal deficit declined to approximately 1.6% of GDP.

Despite these improvements, inflation continues to affect household purchasing power, while foreign currency shortages complicate imports and business operations. Public and publicly guaranteed debt reached approximately $71.34 billion, equivalent to 34.8% of GDP. The African Development Bank projects economic growth of 7% in 2025/26 and 8.5% in 2026/27, although domestic conflicts, climate shocks and disruptions to international trade routes remain significant risks.

Massive Financing Gap Threatens Ethiopia's Development Ambitions

The report identifies an enormous financing challenge as Ethiopia seeks to expand infrastructure, strengthen public services and modernize its economy. The country requires approximately $608 billion by 2030 to meet major development objectives, while climate commitments involve substantial investment requirements. Agriculture, renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, education and water infrastructure are among the sectors needing sustained financing.

However, government revenue remains insufficient to support these ambitions. Tax collection represents only 7.8% of GDP, significantly below the government's 15% target. Weak tax administration, widespread informal economic activity, inefficient exemptions and limited compliance restrict the resources available for public investment.

The African Development Bank recommends broadening the tax base, strengthening digital tax administration, simplifying business registration and improving public financial management. Better procurement systems, transparent budgeting, stronger auditing and improved oversight of state-owned enterprises could reduce financial losses and redirect resources toward essential services.

The report also emphasizes gradually formalizing informal businesses through simpler regulations, affordable registration and improved access to financial services. These measures could strengthen government revenues while helping small enterprises expand their operations and access formal markets.

Private Investment and Diaspora Capital Offer New Growth Opportunities

Private investment is identified as a major opportunity to reduce Ethiopia's dependence on government borrowing and international assistance. Public-private partnerships could help finance electricity, transportation, logistics and industrial infrastructure, provided projects are carefully designed and financial risks remain transparent.

Ethiopia could also mobilize domestic savings, pension funds and insurance capital through stronger financial markets. The Ethiopian Securities Exchange offers opportunities to develop long-term investment instruments, although investor protection, financial transparency and regulatory capacity must improve.

Diaspora remittances represent another important financing opportunity. Official inflows reached approximately $7.1 billion in 2024, exceeding foreign direct investment of around $4 billion. The report recommends developing reliable savings products, investment funds and eventually diaspora bonds to channel more resources into productive activities.

Ethiopia's renewable energy potential, forests, agricultural land and mineral resources could also attract climate finance and sustainable investment. However, stronger environmental safeguards, secure land rights and transparent resource management are necessary to protect communities and build investor confidence.

Stronger Financial Reforms Essential for Jobs and Inclusive Growth

The report warns that Ethiopia's financial system remains heavily dominated by banks, particularly state-owned institutions, limiting competition and access to affordable long-term credit. Small businesses and emerging industries face difficulties obtaining financing, while underdeveloped insurance and capital markets restrict investment opportunities.

Expanding digital financial services, improving credit information systems and strengthening financial supervision could help businesses and households access loans, savings products and insurance. Greater regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area could also reduce trade costs, expand export markets and attract foreign investment.

However, economic growth has not eliminated widespread social challenges. The report identifies multidimensional poverty affecting approximately 68.7% of the population, alongside youth unemployment of 23.1%. These figures highlight the need to translate economic expansion into productive employment, higher incomes and better public services.

Ultimately, the African Development Bank concludes that Ethiopia's development prospects depend on completing debt restructuring, restoring economic credibility, improving institutional accountability and mobilizing sustainable investment. Without these reforms, strong economic growth may fail to deliver lasting improvements in employment, poverty reduction and living standards.