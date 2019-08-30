185 trucks to transport fruits from Kashmir daily, say officials

Authorities have made special arrangements to ferry 185 truck loads of fruits from Kashmir per day to the rest of India, officials said on Friday, amid a lockdown in parts of the Valley. Pulwama Deputy Commissioner Syed Abid Rasheed Shah asked the transport department to make adequate arrangements for the transportation of horticulture produce from the district to various markets in the country.

After consultation with stakeholders, a requirement of 185 truck loads per day was arrived at. The transport department briefed the deputy commissioner on the arrangements made for the transportation of fruits, officials said. Strict instructions were passed to the departments concerned that overcharging will not be tolerated, they added.

A series of meetings with stakeholders were also convened by the district administration to ensure that necessary facilities on behalf of district administration be forthcoming. Fruit growers or forwarding agents can contact the district administration in the Pulwama Deputy Commissioner's Office if they face any difficulty in transporting the produce, they said.

Owais Ahmad & Bilal Ahmed, Inspectors of Regional Transport Office, were appointed nodal officers to facilitate and ensure smooth transportation of fruits to various mandies. Parts of the Valley is still under a lockdown after the Centre withdrew the special stratus of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

