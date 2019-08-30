TVS Motor's HLX series surpasses 1-million sales mark Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI): Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company on Friday said its motorcycle under the HLX series has surpassed the one-million sale-mark globally. The series, launched in 2013 in the African market, has been witnessing growing presence in Middle-East and South America, a press release said here.

"We are extremely happy that the TVS HLX family is now one-million strong. HLX series first forayed in Africa and the brand was developed to cater to tough conditions," TVS Motor director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan was quoted as saying in the release. "This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue offering superior products and complement them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives," he said.

The company retails TVS HLX series in HLX PLUS (100 cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in Africa, Middle-East and South America and in over 40 countries, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)