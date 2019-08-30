Private Security Industry one of topmost employment generating sectors: Gangwar

Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that Private Security Industry is among one of the five topmost employment generating sectors in the country while addressing Private Security Industry Conclave organized by FICCI. Approximately 50 lakh security personnel are safeguarding our Factories, Banks, Offices, and Apartments and doing great service to the nation.

He further said that with the passage of Code on Wages by Parliament on August 02, 2019, Central Government has given the right of minimum wages to approximately 50 crore unorganized sector workers and the same will be applicable to security guards also. Wages of security guards vary from Rs. 5,000 to 13,000 in various states. To do away with these discrepancies, we have made provision of National Minimum floor wage and no State Government can fix the wages below this floor wage.

Shri Gangwar said that the Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Condition Code have been introduced in Lok Sabha on July 23, 2019, to improve working conditions and safety of the employees. We have also launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan (PMSYM) Scheme to bring all the workers under the cover of Social Security. With a monthly contribution of Rs. 55 to Rs. 200, workers can get a monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 after attaining the age of 60 years. The Minister appealed all the employers of the security agencies to motivate security guards to take benefit from PMSYM. He assured that the Central Government is working on the principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and we are using technology to make life easy for everyone. Steps to promote single license, single registration and single return in place of multiple license, registration, and returns will definitely promote 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.

(With Inputs from PIB)