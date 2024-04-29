Grisly Discovery: Security Guards of Cooperative Bank Murdered in Kerala
Two security guards of Thrissur bank found dead on Monday. One guard had a head injury, while a bottle of poison was found near the other.
PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:12 IST
- India
Two security guards of a cooperative society bank here were found dead on Monday morning, police said.
The security guards of Vellanikkara Cooperative Society Bank near here were found dead by a staff member who reached the premises in the morning.
Police said the deceased, Aravindakshan and Antony, were residents of Vellanikkara.
One person was found dead with a head injury while the other was found dead with a bottle of poison nearby, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
