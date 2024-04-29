Grisly Discovery: Security Guards of Cooperative Bank Murdered in Kerala

Two security guards of a cooperative society bank here were found dead on Monday morning, police said.

The security guards of Vellanikkara Cooperative Society Bank near here were found dead by a staff member who reached the premises in the morning.

Police said the deceased, Aravindakshan and Antony, were residents of Vellanikkara.

One person was found dead with a head injury while the other was found dead with a bottle of poison nearby, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)