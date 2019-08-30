Tata Motors launches dark edition of SUV Harrier

Tata Motors on Friday announced the launch of the dark edition of its flagship SUV Harrier, with 14 design enhancements, at an starting price of Rs 16.76 lakh. The company had first launched its premium mid-sized sedan in the Indian market in January.

This roll out of the dark edition comes close on the heels of the launch of dual tone variants of the Harrier to celebrate 10,000 customers, Tata Motors said in a release. *********** Indian Hotels opens Vivanta in Shillong *Tata Group's Indian Hotels (IHCL) on Friday said it has entered Shillong, Meghalaya with a 100-room property under its brand Vivanta.

This hotel is a management contract with Aura Hotels and Resorts, it said in a statement. The brownfield project slated to open in mid-2020 and this would be IHCL's fourth hotel in the North East, with others located at Assam, Sikkim and Tripura..

