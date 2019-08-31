Goa govt certifies 17 startups under state policy

The Goa government has certified 17 startups under its policy and approved "incentive disbursement" worth Rs 82 lakh for 13 certified companies. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while chairing a meeting of the high-powered committee, formed under Goa Startup Policy 2017, at Secretariat here on Friday.

State Information Technology Minister Jeniffer Monserratte was also present. "A total of 17 Startups were certified and incentive disbursement worth Rs 82 lakh was approved for 13 certified companies. This is a major boost to our homegrown startups," he said.

The Startup Policy, approved earlier this year, aims to make Goa an aspirational geographical and human resource base for startups. The policy envisages the creation of at least 100 successful startups in the coastal state in the next five years, with an aim to create at least 5,000 employment opportunities for Goans...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)