Saravanan Panneer Selvam joins Grundfos India as GM Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI): Grundfos Pumps India, subsidiary of Grundfos Holdings, on Saturday announced the appointment of Saravanan Panneer Selvam as General Manager with effect from September 1. In his new role, Saravanan who has over 20 years of experience would be responsible for the company's business and operations in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal.

Saravanan who joined Grundfos India in 1998 has held various responsibilities. In 2015, he returned to Grundfos India as Sales Director after serving Grundfos Ghana as Deputy General Manager. Commenting on the appointment, Grundfos INDO Region, Managing Director, Ranganath N K said, "Saravanan has been an integral part of Grundfos' journey in the country over the last two decades".

"Given his experience and sales acumen, we are happy to have him take on the role of General Manager to ensure Grundfos India's future growth," he said..

