Iranian oil tanker no longer has Turkish destination - ship tracking data

An Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a dispute between Washington and Tehran is no longer heading towards Turkey's Iskenderun port and now has no specified destination, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Saturday.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday blacklisted the tanker, Adrian Darya 1, which was detained by Britain off Gibraltar in July due to British suspicion it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

