International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iranian oil tanker no longer has Turkish destination - ship tracking data

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 31-08-2019 20:48 IST
Iranian oil tanker no longer has Turkish destination - ship tracking data

Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a dispute between Washington and Tehran is no longer heading towards Turkey's Iskenderun port and now has no specified destination, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Saturday.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday blacklisted the tanker, Adrian Darya 1, which was detained by Britain off Gibraltar in July due to British suspicion it was carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019