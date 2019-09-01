Tech leaders join hands with CII to enhance competitiveness of MSMEs

Global tech players including Dell, Intel, WhatsApp have joined hands with CII in providing technology facilitation and handholding services to MSMEs at various industrial clusters across the country. Industry body CII said empowering MSMEs is the key focus of its tech project TechSaksham, which entails a plan to reach out to over 10,000 MSMEs.

Shreekant Somany, Chairman, CII National MSME Council said the direct benefit of the project would accrue through various training programs and workshops which would also cover awareness on the latest technological solutions such as cloud computing, and market access for trade and exports. "Global tech players - Dell, HP, Intel, Vodafone Idea, WhatsApp - along with the banking partner Yes Bank have joined the consortium to partner CII in providing technology facilitation, deployment and handholding services to the MSMEs at the various industrial clusters pan India," it said in a statement.

Competitiveness and realizing the growth potential of micro, small and medium enterprises should be the priority for India to reach its dream of USD 5 trillion economies, said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India. Sharing similar views, Prakash Mallya, Vice President, and Managing Director, Sales and Marketing Group, Intel India said that studies have shown that digitally empowered MSMEs with modern workplace strategies experience better productivity, reduced costs and enhanced security, driving significantly greater revenue growth.

