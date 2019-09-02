Bengaluru, Sept 2 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-3100, Brinjal 600-2800, Tomato 167-1500,Bitter Gourd 1500-3600, Bottle Gourd 100-3100, Ash Gourd1600-1800, Green Chilly 692-3000, Banana Green 1300-4500,Beans 150-5000, Green Ginger 1500-10000, Carrot 800-5100,Cabbage 300-2100, Ladies Finger 140-3200, Snakegourd 500-3100,Beetroot 700-4000, Cucumber 80-2512, Ridgeguard 500-3100,Raddish 400-2600, Capsicum 1500-4600, Drumstick 1514-4400,Sweet Pumpkin 200-1000, Knool Khol 500-2200, Lime 800-6000

