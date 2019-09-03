Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on positive cues

Cottonseed oil cake prices rose 1.44 per cent to Rs 3,300 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as speculators indulged in expanding their holdings in tune with a firm trend at the spot market.

Market players mentioned the rise in cottonseed oil cake futures to expansion of portfolios by investors.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for September was trading up Rs 47, or 1.44 per cent, at Rs 3,300 per quintal with an open interest of 33,260 lots.

