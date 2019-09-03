Textile secretary assures to resolve knitwear related issues

Tirupur Exporters' Association on Tuesday claimed that the union textile secretary has given an assurance to TEA to address issues being faced by the knitwear industry and help the growth of exporting units. The assurance came after a meeting with the secretary, Ravi Kapoor at Delhi on Monday to discuss the implementation modalities, course design, scope and breadth of up-skilling component under Samarth Scheme to focus on improving overall productivity by bench-marking with industry best practices, TEA president Raja M Shanmugham said in a release here.

TEA appealed for the reimbursement of various schemes, including Rebate on State Levies, Amended Technological Upgradation Funds and pending claims and subsidies to meet the exporting units financial requirements, he said. The Association also advocated removal of the concerned genuine exporting units from Risky Exporters category and help them continue to receive drawback and IGST Claims, he said, adding Kapoor assured he would take up the issues..

