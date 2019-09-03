Income tax receipts push Irish tax take 0.7% ahead of target

Ireland's tax take was 0.7% ahead of target for 2019 at the end of August, the finance department said on Tuesday, an improvement on July thanks to a strong month of income tax receipts.

Ireland's tax take has been improving in recent months after a slow start to the year relative to its monthly targets. The strong performance in August meant Ireland collected 8.1% more in tax revenues that at the same period last year.

Expenditure was 1.1 percent behind where the government had estimated to record an exchequer deficit of 625 million euros, down from 1.8 billion euros a year ago. The government expects to run a budget of 0.2% of economic output this year.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Ryanair fails to stop UK pilots' strike but wins case in Ireland

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)