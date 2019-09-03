Pradhan assures modern medical facilities, civic amenities at steel townships

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured workers of steel PSUs of improved civic amenities and modern medical facilities at steel townships, an official statement said. Worker union members of steel PSUs on Tuesday called on Pradhan here to discuss certain issues related to wage revision, housing at steel townships etc, the Steel Ministry said.

During the meeting, Pradhan assured them that civic amenities at steel townships will match those of a smart city and medical facilities being provided will be modernised, the statement said. "Workers also discussed the issues of labour welfare, manpower succession planning, skill development, safety, housing, ensuring age mix in labour, wage revision etc were also part of the discussions," the statement said.

"The Minister also said all the payments made to permanent workmen as well as contract workmen must be through digital means to ensure transparency," it said.

