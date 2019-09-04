Purchasers looking for high profile industrial sites: Colliers International

Investor confidence in the future of the industrial sector is as solid as ever, and this is leading to a number of purchasers looking for high profile sites with a development opportunity, according to latest results from Colliers International.

The latest quarterly investor confidence survey that asks respondents their 12 month-outlook on commercial and industrial property expectations across the country, showed that in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, industrial was the top pick amongst respondents. Auckland was the standout with a net positive (optimists minus pessimists) 70 percent, according to the research.

Supporting the survey sentiment from the front-line, Colliers Industrial Director Hamish West notes that property purchasing has been exceptionally strong in 2019, fuelled by a positive perfect storm of events in Auckland's industrial sector transpiring over a number of years.

"Limited availability of property for sale or lease and a balanced supply outlook are fundamental to the positive purchasing activity, and there are supply-side response constraints insulating the sector for the long-term.

"Auckland's industrial vacancy rate remains stubbornly low at 1.5 percent across almost 12 million square meters of space. There is also a development pipeline of less than 2 percent of the existing stock.

"Land supply is tightly held in Auckland and realizable opportunities to unlock new developments remain especially sought after.

"When options become available, interest is high, and it is not just local purchasers.

"A prime example of this is the recent acquisition of an additional 14 hectares of industrial land in Wiri, Manukau that was purchased by an offshore entity," says West.

AustralianSuper is looking to develop a $500 million-dollar industrial estate with Asia Pacific logistics specialist LOGOS, which originally purchased 10ha of land at the site.

"Given the appetite for development and the positive outlook, we are now recording a rise in the number of vacant industrial sites reaching land values well above the $600 per sqm mark.

"For high profile existing sites, this goes even higher," says West.

Latest Colliers International research shows average prime industrial vacant land values were $500/sq m just a few years ago.

"It easy to see why the investment fundamentals stack up and investors are actively scouring the market for opportunities, both for existing and development stock," says West.

Industrial Associate Director Ben Cockram notes that the long-term defensible characteristics of the sector and the total returns that purchasers are enjoying from rental uplifts and yield firming are also why investor confidence remains high.

"Auckland experienced prime industrial office and warehouse rental growth of 5 percent over the past year and the low-interest-rate environment has enabled purchasers to bid strongly and confidently, pushing average prime yields to new records."

Supporting this positive activity is the latest research from global data provider MSCI that highlights the industrial sector was the best performing sector for total returns across most cities globally.

"New Zealand was no exception to the global trend. The total investment return reached 13.5 percent for the March 2019 quarter, outperforming all other sectors," says Cockram.

Industrial Director Paul Higgins says that many key stakeholders involved in the industrial sector have evolved significantly in recent years given the exposure to global markets and the growth enabled by the Auckland Unitary Plan.

"Buyers are cognisant of their landscape and how best to react to the new environment," says Higgins. "Many are looking at a change of use, especially high profile industrial sites. "

An example is 60 Allens Road, East Tamaki which Higgins and colleague Josh Franklin sold last year to a mini-storage business. The low site coverage premises on a high-profile site sold for $830 per sq m.

Higgins notes the site next door that he sold at 62 Allens Road, comprising 7,500sq m with older buildings, sold to a car retailer/compliance company for $777/sq m.

And there are no signs of this slowing down with strong inquiry for industrial property.

West says the superbly positioned 2 Station Road, Penrose that Colliers International is currently marketing is one such example.

West, who alongside colleagues Paul Higgins and Ben Cockram is exclusively marketing the Penrose property, notes that opportunities like this are few and far between in this location, which is attracting significant interest from purchasers.

Latest Colliers research shows the current vacancy rates in the area sits at around 1 percent and demand from tenants and investors outstrips supply.

Chris Dibble, Director of Research and Communications for Colliers International notes industrial sales activity has been exceptional for decades.

"Our transactional database shows that with the limited exception in each year since our tracking began in 1998, industrial property sales account for almost one in every two transactions. This showcases its prominence and popularity, which will likely continue for the long-term.

"Industrial property, especially those with development upside, is clearly a jewel amongst many investor's property portfolios," says Dibble.