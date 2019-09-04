MUMBAI SEP 4, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on

Money Market Operations as on September 03, 2019 (Amount in ? crore, Rate in Per cent) MONEY MARKETS @ Volume (One Leg) Weighted Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,22,242.68 5.26 4.10-5.50 I. Call Money 14,870.53 5.34 4.10-5.45 II. Triparty Repo 1,57,027.55 5.24 5.10-5.30 III. Market Repo 49,494.60 5.31 4.50-5.50 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 850.00 5.47 5.47-5.47 B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 212.93 5.14 4.75-5.40 II. Term Money@@ 295.20 - 5.35-5.90 III. Triparty Repo 4,086.00 5.35 5.25-5.36 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 15.00 7.90 7.90-7.90 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Outstanding Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) (i) Repo (Fixed Rate) Tue, 03/09/2019 1 Wed, 04/09/2019 3754.00 5.40 (ii) Repo (Variable rate) (ii.a) Regular 14-day Fri, 23/08/2019 14 Fri, 06/09/2019 9730.00 5.41 Tue, 27/08/2019 13 Mon, 09/09/2019 10375.00 5.41 Fri, 30/08/2019 14 Fri, 13/09/2019 7900.00 5.41 Tue, 03/09/2019 14 Tue, 17/09/2019 5000.00 5.41 (ii.b) Others - - - - - (iii) Reverse Repo (Fixed rate) Tue, 03/09/2019 1 Wed, 04/09/2019 20127.00 5.15 (iv) Reverse Repo (Variable rate) ' Tue, 03/09/2019 1 Wed, 04/09/2019 120018.00 5.39 Tue, 03/09/2019 1 Wed, 04/09/2019 70790.00 5.39 Wed, 03/07/2019 63 Wed, 04/09/2019 800.00 5.74 D. Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) Tue, 03/09/2019 1 Wed, 04/09/2019 9.00 5.65 E. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI $1879.00 F. Net liquidity injected [injection (+)/absorption (-)] * -173088.00 RESERVE POSITION @ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on #03/09/2019 5,17,307.51 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 13/09/2019 5,20,070.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on 03/09/2019 18,952.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL). - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor # The figure for the cash balances with RBI on Sunday is same as that of the previous day (Saturday). $ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

------------------ PTI MUM SVC SVC SVC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)