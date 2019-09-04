International Development News
Development News Edition
Hong Kong shares surge 3% after Lam said to 'withdraw' controversial bill

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 04-09-2019 12:12 IST
Hong Kong shares surge 3% after Lam said to 'withdraw' controversial bill

Hong Kong's main stock benchmark surged more than 3% on Wednesday afternoon after media reported the government would formally withdraw the proposed extradition bill that sparked three months of protests in the former British colony.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will officially withdraw the proposed extradition bill later on Wednesday, meeting one of the protesters' key demands, local media reported citing anonymous sources.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-'If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit' – HK leader Carrie Lam – transcript

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
