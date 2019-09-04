Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices edged higher by 0.59 percent to Rs 443.10 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as participants raised bets, tracking positive global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for September delivery rose by Rs 2.60, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 443.10 per kg in a business turnover of 3,138 lots.

A firm trend overseas and pick-up in demand at the spot market mainly led to the rise in copper prices, analysts said.

