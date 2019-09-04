DIRECT-EXCHANGE-RATES-SBI

Following are the Direct Ratesof Exchange (DRE) as announced by the State Bank of India heretoday. (All rates in rupees per unit): CURR_CODE TTBUY TTSELL BILLBUY BILLSELL USD/INR 71.45 72.95 71.39 73.1 EUR/INR 77.84 80.61 77.78 80.78 GBP/INR 85.99 88.89 85.92 89.07 JPY/INR 66.96 69.34 66.9 69.49 CHF/INR 71.85 74.51 71.78 74.67 AUD/INR 47.98 50.04 47.94 50.15 NZD/INR 44.98 47.02 44.94 47.11 CAD/INR 53.3 55.08 53.26 55.19 SGD/INR 51.13 52.79 51.08 52.89 HKD/INR 9.05 9.36 9.04 9.38 DKK/INR 10.45 10.8 10.44 10.82 NOK/INR 7.81 8.07 7.8 8.08 SEK/INR 7.24 7.47 7.23 7.49

