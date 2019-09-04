Sebi invites bids to provide outsourced staff for Chandigarh office

Capital market regulator Sebi plans to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and supervisor, for its office in Chandigarh. To provide these services, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a notice inviting applications from the interested parties.

The agencies should be responsible for overall maintenance of the office premises and for providing the services of the outsourced staff such as receptionist, data entry operator, office assistant and house keeper. According to the regulator, the agency who had provided similar outsourced staff in PSUs and financial institutions would be preferred.

Among other requirements, the agency should have at least carried out one similar job for value of Rs 6.4 lakh per annum. It needs to have an annual turnover of Rs 4 lakh during the last three years and should not have incurred any losses in any two consecutive years during the past five years. The interested agencies can send their applications within 15 days, Sebi said in a notice dated August 30.

Separately, the regulator has invited applications from reputed agencies for availing the services of security guards its local office in Chandigarh.

