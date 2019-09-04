International Development News
Development News Edition
Mumbai rains: Uber, Ola surge prices kick in; 'raining money' say netizens

Devdiscourse News Desk Mumbai
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:51 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Wednesday after hours of incessant rainfall in the city and the forecasts suggest no relief for the next 2 days. Along with Mumbai rains come extravagant "surge" prices of Uber, Ola, and other ride-hailing services.

Many people on Twitter complained about skyhigh prices of Uber, Ola during Mumbai rains. Although this is not the first time this year that people are taking up this issue.

During the rains in July as well, cab prices skyrocketed and people were seen comparing them to the price of flights. And the situation is similar this time as well.

Checking the situation ourself, we found that a ride from Mahakali caves to CST Railway Station, which usually costs between Rs 300 - Rs 500, can now easily cost you upwards of Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, the situation in Mumbai is worsening with IMD upgrading its forecast and issuing "red alert" for Mumbai and nearby cities.

