Mumbai rains: Uber, Ola surge prices kick in; 'raining money' say netizens

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Wednesday after hours of incessant rainfall in the city and the forecasts suggest no relief for the next 2 days. Along with Mumbai rains come extravagant "surge" prices of Uber, Ola, and other ride-hailing services.

Many people on Twitter complained about skyhigh prices of Uber, Ola during Mumbai rains. Although this is not the first time this year that people are taking up this issue.

During the rains in July as well, cab prices skyrocketed and people were seen comparing them to the price of flights. And the situation is similar this time as well.

This morning I paid ₹ 1500 for a ride between Mumbai and Pune on @Uber_India and now paying 500 ₹ for the same category of car between home and airport (8km). Rubbish! pic.twitter.com/CMvk1hTMvi — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) September 4, 2019

Checking the situation ourself, we found that a ride from Mahakali caves to CST Railway Station, which usually costs between Rs 300 - Rs 500, can now easily cost you upwards of Rs 1,000.

Meanwhile, the situation in Mumbai is worsening with IMD upgrading its forecast and issuing "red alert" for Mumbai and nearby cities.