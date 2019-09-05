First 660-MW unit of Nabinagar plant to be commercially operational from midnight

State-owned power giant NTPC said on Thursday that a 660-MW Unit-I of its Nabinagar thermal power project would be commercially operational from midnight tonight. "Unit-I of 660 MW of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW) of Nabinagar Power Generating Co. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd) will be declared on commercial operation from 00:00 Hrs of September 6, 2019," the company said in a BSE filing.

The unit-I is the first coal-fired unit, which would be made commercially operational. The work on second and third unit is in progress. The first and second unit are expected to go on stream in the current and the next financial years, respectively. The total capacity of the project is 1980 megawatt (MW). The NTPC group is the largest power-generating utility having an installed capacity of 55,786 MW. During 2018-19, the NTPC group contributed 22 per cent of the total electricity generated in India with 15 per cent share of the country's total installed capacity.

As much as 2,180 MW power generation capacity was added during 2018-19 by NTPC.

