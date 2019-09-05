Ligne Roset 2019 Collection made debut at IOTA Boutique Furniture

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): When was the last time a piece of furniture merited attention- in a better way? If you haven't witnessed such experience then, at IOTA Boutique Furniture, Ligne Roset's 2019 Collection has marked its grand debut. The Ligne Roset 2019 Collection at IOTA Boutique Furniture comprises of modern-luxury pieces of furniture for a design-forward lifestyle and includes seating, tables, and decorative objects.

"Ligne Roset is a formidable force in contemporary furniture, holding a firm belief in design innovation and investment. Dating back to 1860, the French furniture brand has its roots in a wood-processing factory established in the Ain province of France. It since continues to keep the French artisanal traditions at its heart, while collaborating with some of the world's most renowned designers, including Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, Didier Gomez and Pascal Mourgue," said Namit Ajmani, MD - IOTA Boutique Furniture. The 2019 collection of Ligne Roset available at IOTA is crafted with a warm palette of peach, terracotta, ochre, and rich berry tones amidst wood-paneled rooms. Mustard and dark green provided variation in the colour palette, complementing tables and storage units in light, neutral grey. The 2019 collection includes seating, tables, decorative objects and textiles.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: AP officials retrieve furniture belonging to legislature from

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)