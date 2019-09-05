Tablez to launch two YOYOSO stores in Bengaluru

Tablez, organised retail arm of Lulu Group international, would be launching two stores of the Chinese lifestyle brand YOYOSO here on Friday. The outlets would be inaugurated by Managing Director of Tablez, Adeeb Ahamed along with Co-founder and Director of YOYOSO, Xie Wen Liang, the companies said in a statement.

Tablez plans to expand the network to 150 stores over the next three years, it said. On the brand launch, Ahamed said, "We are excited to join hands with YOYOSO to bring the popular international chain to India.

YOYOSO is a one-stop destination for simple, fashionable and trendy additions to meet daily life needs." Xie Wen Liang said, "We are very happy to bring the YOYOSO brand to India together with Tablez. The two YOYOSO stores to launch in Bengaluru are the first steps in our strategic cooperation." YOYOSO, founded by Ma Huan in 2014, is an international chain of lifestyle brand.

Headquartered in Yiwu, China and operated by Yiwu Think Tanks Trading Co Ltd, the brand offers affordable, fashionable, and trendy daily life products. Tablez is teaming up with YOYOSO to introduce the brand in India.

It plans to open YOYOSO stores across multiple locations over the next five years, with 30 stores to be launched in the first phase..

