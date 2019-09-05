Tech Mahindra in multi-year agreement with AT&T

Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced expansion of its strategic collaboration with AT&T to accelerate the latter's IT network application, shared systems modernisation, and movement to the cloud. "Tech Mahindra will assume management of many of the applications which support AT&T's network and shared systems," the company said in a statement.

The statement further said that the multi-year agreement will enable AT&T to focus on core objectives, including having the advanced software defined 5G network, and migrate the majority of its non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024. "This comprehensive program will help drive sustainable operational improvement across the network and software development domains," it added.

AT&T and Tech Mahindra will integrate several technologies and platforms in areas like artificial intelligence, data analytics and 5G.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)