TikTok teams up with e-learning platforms on digital learning

Short video platform TikTok has partnered with a clutch of educational technology firms, in a bid to encourage subject focussed content creation and learning as part of its ongoing knowledge based campaign. TikTok has partnered with Vedantu, Vidya Guru, Hello English, CETKing and Testbook to promote e-learning on the platform, a statement by TikTok said.

The partners will focus on creating content for subjects such as English, Mathematics, Hindi, General Knowledge among others. "The aim of the partnership is to give over 200 million TikTok users an opportunity to learn and grow as individuals by partnering with industry leaders to create educational content in various formats and languages," it said.

As part of the partnership, the EdTech companies have joined the platform and are creating content videos on various subjects that can enable personalised learning for TikTok users.

