RC against Hacienda Projects over Rs 65-crore dues in Noida

The Noida Authority on Thursday issued a recovery certificate (RC) against realtor Hacienda Projects over pending dues of Rs 66.65 crore, officials said. The action came on instructions of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari during a review of major defaulters in group housing projects, they said.

"During the review, it was found that Hacienda Projects has overall Rs 66.65 crore in pending dues against property in Sector 107. It has been issued notice over non payment on July 31 but has not cleared the dues," the Noida Authority said in a statement. "A recovery certificate (RC) is being issued against the firm for not taking the notice seriously and for violations of rules under the UP Urban Planning Act, 1973 and the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976," it said.

In December 2018, three directors of the real estate firm were arrested for allegedly diverting Rs 191 crore invested by home buyers into its other projects and not delivering houses, according to officials. They were arrested by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after a case was registered against them for not delivering flats in a housing project named Lotus 300 in Noida Sector 107, police said.

