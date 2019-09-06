Copper futures fall on low demand

Copper futures fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 452.60 per kg in the futures trade on Friday after speculators trimmed positions in tune with a weak trend in global markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in September fell Rs 2.85, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 452.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,438 lots.

The metal prices shredded 0.59 per cent to USD 262.65 on the New York-based COMEX. Traders said off-loading of positions by speculators amid weak global trend led to fall in copper prices at the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)