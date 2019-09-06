Wetherspoon pubs to reduce price of beer to highlight benefits of Brexit

The price of a pint of beer in Wetherspoon pubs is being reduced by an average of 20p from Friday as an example of how leaving the Customs Union can reduce costs, the company has announced, according to media reports.

The terms and conditions of the offer by Wetherspoon pubs are not clear yet.

As the United Kingdom spins towards an election, Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum. Options range from a turbulent 'no-deal' exit to abandoning the whole endeavor.