Nickel futures fall on low demand

Nickel prices fell by Rs 60 to Rs 1,236.10 per kg in futures trade on Friday as speculators trimmed their positions on weak demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in September declined by Rs 60, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 1,236.10 per kg in business turnover of 4,338 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in October fell by Rs 80, or 0.06 per cent, to Rs 1,237.70 per kg in 156 lots. Muted demand from alloy makers in spot market mainly weighed on nickel future prices, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)