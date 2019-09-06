International Development News
Trump suggests Fed should lower rates; says quantitative tightening didn’t help

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Fed should lower rates while also saying that quantitative tightening didn’t help.

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 06-09-2019 18:11 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that Federal Reserve should lower rates while also saying that quantitative tightening didn't help. He also said that it is "way too early" to raise rates.

Slowing global economies, the escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing and a warning sign of recession flashing in the US Treasury, markets are expecting that Federal Reserve is poised to lower rates at the close of its September 17-18 meeting.

But sentiment is much less well-defined within the Fed over whether to reduce borrowing costs for the second time this year, and if so by how much.

COUNTRY : United States
