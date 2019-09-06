Mega food park inaugurated in Telangana

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated the first mega food park in Telangana. The park was promoted by Smart Agro Food Park Private Ltd and located in Nizamabad district of the state, an official press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Badal said the park would leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 crore in 22 food processing units in the park. The park would generate a turnover of Rs 14,000 crore and provide employment to 50,000 youth as well as benefit about one lakh farmers, she said.

Mega food parks shall facilitate doubling of farmers' income by 2022 which is a primary agenda of the state government in the field of agriculture, she said. The mega food park scheme was being implemented to give a major impetus to the food processing sector by adding value and reducing food wastage at each stage of the supply chain with particular focus on perishables.

Under the scheme, the government of India provides financial assistance upto Rs 50 crore per mega food park project, she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)