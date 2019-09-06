Business briefs 2

Indian refrigerant manufacturer SRF on Friday announced to obtain ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, Air-conditioning Engineers) certification for R-467A, its new refrigerant blend for stationary air-conditioning applications. It is the first-ever refrigerant from India to have received this certification by

the ASHRAE Standards Committee under the designation and safety classification of refrigerants. "The product offers superior refrigerant performance and stability and will be marketed under SRF's FLORON® brand of refrigerants," said SRF in a regulatory filing.

* * * *

Smart Cities Mission Technology showcase programme held in Pune * Smart Cities Mission, in partnership with Invest India and the office of the principal scientific advisor to the government organised the Smart Cities Mission Technology showcase in Pune, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The aim of the event held on August 30 was to bring forward the best technologies in four focus areas including traffic management, transport and mobility, pollution management, water, sanitation and solid waste management, it said. "The solutions in these focus sectors will help solve some of the pressing issues faced by Indian smart cities today," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)