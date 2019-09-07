Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal

Cauliflower 800-3100, Brinjal 700-2600, Tomato150-2000, Bitter Gourd 100-4100, Bottle Gourd 800-2500, AshGourd 1600-1800, Green Chilly 1000-3500, Banana Green1000-5000, Beans 1167-5000, Green Ginger 1500-10000, Carrot1233-4500, Cabbage 300-1600, Ladies Finger 600-3100,Snakegourd 600-2100, Beetroot 800-2800, Cucumbar 100-2100,Ridgeguard 600-3100, Raddish 400-2100, Capsicum 2000-3600,Drumstick 1800-4400, Sweet Pumpkin 300-2000, Knool Khol1000-2000, Lime 500-5600.

