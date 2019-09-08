France says Iran actions negative, but dialogue still open

Iran's decision to further reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear is reversible and France will continue to pursue dialogue to bring it back into full compliance, France's foreign minister said on Sunday. "The actions they have taken are negative but not definitive. They can come back and the path of dialogue is still open," Jean-Yves le Drian told Europe 1.

He said Iran was still several months away from a nuclear bomb.

